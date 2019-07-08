UPPRPB admit card 2019: UP Police admit card released for clerk, computer operator posts, check uppbpb.gov.in to download

UPPRPB Admit Card 2019| Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the UP Police admit card 2019 for the posts of computer operator and clerk. Interested candidates who had applied for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the board. The download link for admit cards is activated on uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates can download their hall tickets or admit cards by entering their registration number and date of birth from the official website.

UPPRPB will conduct the examination on 11 July, 2019, in the state. As per Times Now, the candidates who download the admit card for the post of clerk, will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) while those who download the admit card for Computer Operator will appear for Computer-based test (CBT).

Steps to download UP Police Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the home page.

Step 3: On a new page that opens, fill in your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print of it for further reference.

The admit card is available for download from the website until 11 July, 2019. For more details and information regarding the examination, candidates can check the official site of UPPBPB.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.