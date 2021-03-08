UPPRPB 2018: Over 17,000 candidates in DV PST list for Jail Warder, Fireman and Constable posts

The number of vacancies for the post of fireman is 2,065 and there are 102 vacancies for the role of constable

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) declared the results of the recruitment of Jail Warder, Fireman and Constable Cavalry (aarakshi gudhsawar) on Saturday, 6 March, on its website uppbpb.gov.in.

The advertisements for these posts were released in 2018 while the written examination was conducted on 19 and 20 November, 2020. Two separate merit lists have been declared for male and female candidates. In the merit list along with the name, registration and roll numbers, the candidates have also been allotted a centre and date for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV PST).

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Visit the website - uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find a section titled ‘Soochna 06.03.2021’ (Information). Click on the list for male or female to check the results

Step 3: A new file will open. To find if you have been selected, click on Ctrl+F and enter your roll number/registration

Step 4: Note down the centre and date and download the result file

Step 5: Take a print out of your UPPRPB 2018 result and keep it safely for future reference.

As many as 17,608 have qualified for the DV PST, including 14,429 males and 3,179 females. UPPRPB Police Exam 2018 candidates will be appearing for DV PST in exam centres in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj and some other cities of the state.

The official notification says that the candidates who will be successful in DV PST will have their Physical Efficiency Test from 22 March onwards and further information about the same will be available on the official website.

The candidates will be selected for 3,012 male and 626 female Jail Warder posts. The number of vacancies for the post of fireman is 2,065 and there are 102 vacancies for the role of constable.