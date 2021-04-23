UPPRB invites applications for 1,277 SI, Assistant SI, and other posts; steps to apply on uppbpb.gov.in
The application window for the vacant posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police will open on 1 May and shut on 31 May
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the recruitment for 1,277 posts of Police Sub-Inspector (confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) 2020.
Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in from 1 May till 31 May.
Vacancies
Of the 1,277 posts that are being filled, 624 vacancies are for the post of UP Police clerk, 358 for UP Police Accounts, 295 for the post of Police Sub Inspector. There are 52 vacancies in the Vigilance Establishment, which include 32 vacancies for Sub Inspector and 20 for ASI accounts.
Eligibility criteria
The eligibility criteria for the various posts are as follows:
For ASI Clerk
A candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized University
H/She should have a Hindi typing speed of 25 Words Per Minute (WPM) and English typing of 30 WPM
H/She should have passed the O Level Exam
For ASI Accounts
A candidate must have a graduate degree in accounts or commerce
An applicant should have a Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm
He/She should have passed the O-level exam
For SI confidential
A candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognized University
An applicant should have a Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM and an English typing speed of 30 WPM
He/She should have passed the O level exam
Age Limit
A candidate must be between 21 to 28 years of age to be eligible to apply for the above posts.
Physical Eligibility
A male candidate should be at least 163 cm in height, 79-84 chest. He should be able to run up to 4.8 km in 28 minutes. There is a relaxation for SC/ST and OBC candidates.
A female candidate should be at least 150 cm in height. She should be able to run up to 2.4km in 16 minutes.