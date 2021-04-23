The application window for the vacant posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police will open on 1 May and shut on 31 May

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the recruitment for 1,277 posts of Police Sub-Inspector (confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) 2020.

Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in from 1 May till 31 May.

Vacancies

Of the 1,277 posts that are being filled, 624 vacancies are for the post of UP Police clerk, 358 for UP Police Accounts, 295 for the post of Police Sub Inspector. There are 52 vacancies in the Vigilance Establishment, which include 32 vacancies for Sub Inspector and 20 for ASI accounts.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the various posts are as follows:

For ASI Clerk

A candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognized University

H/She should have a Hindi typing speed of 25 Words Per Minute (WPM) and English typing of 30 WPM

H/She should have passed the O Level Exam

For ASI Accounts

A candidate must have a graduate degree in accounts or commerce

An applicant should have a Hindi typing speed of 15 wpm

He/She should have passed the O-level exam

For SI confidential

A candidate must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from any recognized University

An applicant should have a Hindi typing speed of 25 WPM and an English typing speed of 30 WPM

He/She should have passed the O level exam

Age Limit

A candidate must be between 21 to 28 years of age to be eligible to apply for the above posts.

Physical Eligibility

A male candidate should be at least 163 cm in height, 79-84 chest. He should be able to run up to 4.8 km in 28 minutes. There is a relaxation for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

A female candidate should be at least 150 cm in height. She should be able to run up to 2.4km in 16 minutes.