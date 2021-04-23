UPPRB extends last date to apply for SI Police and other posts by 30 May
The exam is scheduled to be conducted for 9,534 Sub Inspector and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander, and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer) posts
The last date to apply for the Sub Inspector Civil Police (men and women) and Platoon Commander for men, PAC and Fire Officer Second Officer exam 2020-21 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Those who are interested can now apply till 30 May.
Earlier, the deadline was 30 April. The board has taken the decision due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
Important instructions before filling up the application form:
- Applications should be submitted only through this link
- A candidate can apply for one post only. If h/she is found to have applied for more than 1 post, his/her candidature will stand cancelled
- Admit cards will be issued online and will not be sent through posts
- No changes will be allowed in the application form once it is submitted. Hence, it is advised to fill it with due care
Applicants can follow these steps to apply:
1. Click on the application form link
2. Start the Registration process. Fill the basis registration first
3. After that, start filling the detailed registration form
4. Upload the scanned color photograph in JPG or JPEG format only
5. Upload the Scanned image of the signature and other required documents
6. Pay the fees online and accept the declaration
7. Confirm and submit the application
8. Save a copy of the successfully submitted page. If required, take a printout
