UPPCS Mains Result 2018: Results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Anuj Nehra tops the exam

The second rank is secured by Sangeeta Raghav and the third position is bagged by Jyoti Sharma. These candidates have been selected for the post of deputy collector

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, has announced the final result of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2018 on Friday (11 September). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the commission's official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to a report by Zee News, Anuj Nehra has topped the exam, while the second rank is secured by Sangeeta Raghav. The third position is bagged by Jyoti Sharma.

These candidates have been selected for the post of Deputy Collector. A total of 119 candidates have been selected for the position.

Steps to check the result:

Candidates need to go to the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. Once there, they need to go to the right side of the home page, under Information bulletin, and click on the link that reads, RESULTS OF COMBINED STAFF UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) EXAM 2018. A new PDF will open. Candidates have to scroll down and check for their name.

Click here to check the result: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1544

A report by The Times of India said the selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of the total marks secured by them in the written examination and interview.

The number of vacancies for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam under general recruitment is 831 and for physically handicapped backlog/ special recruitment is one. There are 16 vacancies for the Assistant Conservator of Forest and 76 vacant positions for Range Forest Officer.

The result of the written examination was declared on 23 June. A total of 2,669 candidates qualified the exam and were shortlisted for the interview round.

The exam was held at 1,381 centres in 29 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

No interviews were conducted for four posts, including one post of executive officer class-1/assistant city commissioner and three posts of accountant urban development.