UPPCL JE Recruitment Notice 2021 released; apply online from 3 February

There are 10 unreserved posts, 2 posts are reserved for EWS, 5 for OBC and 4 for SCs. Candidates who have completed their Diploma in civil engineering can apply for the posts

Electricity Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Corporation Ltd., Lucknow has invited online applications from Indian nationals with essential eligibility qualification for direct recruitment to the Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil.

Candidates who are interested and are eligible can apply online from 3 February to 23 February.

According to a report in The Times of India, candidates availing the facility of reservation under any category should clearly mention the category which is applicable. Under no circumstances will change of data be allowed following the successful submission of application form.

As per the report, candidates who are selection will get remuneration as per the 7th Pay Commission, Pay Matrix Level-7 which is Rs 44,900.

The report further adds that candidates must produce a certificate from the head of the institution from which he passed out or from a gazette officer in UP that he can read and write Hindi in Devnagri Script. However, the certification is not necessary if the candidate has passed the High School or an equivalent examination with Hindi or obtained a degree, diploma or certificate of any Hindi examination from an institution recognised by the State Government.

There are 10 UR posts, 2 EWS, 5 OBC posts and 4 SC posts. Candidates who have completed their Diploma in civil engineering can apply for the posts.

A computer based test carrying 200 marks for 200 questions will be held in the fourth week of March. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The age limit for the exam is between 18 to 40 years. The UPPCL JE Application fee is Rs 1,000 for General/ OBC/ EWS and Rs 700 for SC/ST of UP. It is Rs 1,000 for candidates other than UP.