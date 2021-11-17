UPMSP declares results of Class 10, 12 Improvement exams; check direct link here

This year, board exams for Class 12 were not held by UPMSP due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country

The results for the improvement exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been put out by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students can check their UPMSP Improvement exams 2021 result on the official website of UPMSP - https://upmsp-edu-in.

Process to check the UPMSP Improvement result 2021 is as follows:

Visit the official website at https://upmsp-edu-in

Click on the link for High School and Intermediate improvement marks which is given on the page

Key in your login details to get the UPMSP Improvement result 2021

Check the result displayed on the screen

Download the UPMSP Improvement result 2021 and also keep a copy for future use

Click here for direct link to view Class 10 Improvement result.

Click here for direct link to view Improvement result of Class 12.

For the Class 10 improvement exams, 37, 952 students had registered but only 33,876 students appeared in the exam. 30,744 students passed the improvement exam and the pass percentage for Class 10 improvement exam was recorded as 90.76.

For the Class 12 improvement examinations, 41,381 registered themselves yet only 34,583 students appeared out of which 24,814 students passed the improvement exam for Class 12. The Board recorded a pass percentage of 77.76 percent for the improvement exam of Class 12.

This year, board exams for Class 12 were not held by UPMSP due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. An alternative assessment scheme was devised in order to evaluate students for the exam.

Three components were kept for assessing the students. The first one was 50 percent weightage of a student’s marks in Class 10, next was a 40 percent weightage of marks secured in Class 11 exams and the third component was a 10 percent weightage of marks secured by a student in their pre-board exam.

Through this evaluation scheme, a total of 25,54,813 students were declared pass by the UP board and this year’s pass percentage was 97.88. In total, around 26,10,316 students had enrolled themselves for the Board's Class 12 examination.