This process is only available for students who could not appear for the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations this year or are unhappy with their marks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will close the online registration window for UP board Classes 10, 12 special examination 2021 today, 27 August. Interested students can apply for the offline exams by visiting the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/.

According to a notification, the application form can be downloaded from the official website. Following this, the form will have to be submitted by students to the principal of their respective schools.

Post the submission, the principal will upload the application form on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Meanwhile, the last date to upload the filled application form is till 29 August.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the Class 10 or 12 special exams:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP - https://upmsp.edu.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the UP Board Special Exams 2021 application form available on the home page

Step 3: Students need to download the form and fill it up as per board requirements and standards

Step 4: After properly entering all details, students need to submit the duly filled-up application form to the principal of their schools

Candidates applying for the special examinations should note that this facility is for those students who could not appear for the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations this year or are unhappy with their marks.

Moreover, the scores gained by candidates in the special offline examinations will be considered as final marks and henceforth, there will be no change in the results.

On 31 July this year, the UP Board had declared the Class 10 and 12 exam results. Talking about the pass percentage, 99.53 and 97.88 percent of Class 10 and 12 students were declared pass, respectively.