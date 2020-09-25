UPJEE 2020: Uttar Pradesh exam council releases entrance exam answer key, check jeecup.nic.in

Candidates can raise objections, if any, with regard to the answer key by 4 pm on 26 September

UPJEE 2020: The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2020 has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). JEECUP has released the answer key of the exam conducted on 12 September on its website jeecup.nic.in

The joint entrance exam for admission to polytechnic courses offered in colleges in Uttar Pradesh was conducted on 12 and 15 September in two shifts.

Candidates who have appeared from Group A, E1, and E2 can verify their responses from the key. They can raise objections, if any, on the answer keys by 26 September up to 4 pm.

To raise objection, candidates will have to submit Rs 100 as challenge fee, The Times of India reported. Students will be required to upload relevant documents supporting their claims. If a challenge of wrong answer is found correct then the fee will be refunded to the candidate.

Objections raised without payments will not be considered. Based on the objections raised, the Council will prepare a final answer key on which the result would be based.

Steps to check answer key:

Step 1: Go to JEECUP official website - jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link for Question Booklet and Response Challenge Group A, E1 and E2.

Step 3: Key in your roll number and booklet number

Step 4: Press the login button

Step 5: The answer key of the entrance exam will open in PDF format. Save and match your responses

Here's the direct link to check UPJEE Polytechnic 2020 answer key.7

The answer key of UPJEE 2020 exam held on 15 September for Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will soon be released by JEECUP. UPJEE is conducted every year for admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses offered by colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.