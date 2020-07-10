UPJEE 2020 Date: JEECUP to hold entrance exam for polytechnic courses on 12 and 15 September

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, or JEECUP, will hold the UPJEE 2020 in two shifts — 9 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on the new dates

JEECUP 2020 Date | The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, or JEECUP, has announced the new dates for the eligibility test for admission to polytechnic courses. As per the new schedule, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic courses (UPJEE) 2020 will now be held on 12 and 15 September.

UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2020 exam for the Group A, Group E1 and Group E2 will be conducted on 12 September in all the districts of the state.

The eligibility test for Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8 will be held on 15 September in some major districts of the state.

The entrance examinations will be held in two shifts — 9 am to 12 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on the JEECUP 2020 exam dates.

According to a report by Careers360, the admit cards will be available for download eight days before the examinations. It can be expected sometime around 4 September.

Earlier, JEECUP 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on 19 and 25 July. The authorities have decided to postpone the examinations due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

A report by NDTV mentions that the JEECUP is held for the admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses.

The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by students in the entrance examination. The allotment to 67 course seats in 1,296 institutions will be done through online counseling for the academic session 2020-2021, the report added.