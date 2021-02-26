UPHESC recruitment 2021: Apply for 2,002 Assistant Professor posts at uphesconline.org
The UP education recruitment board has also issued notifications for the recruitment of 15,508 candidates for the posts of TGT and PGT
The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC), Prayagraj has released a notification for the recruitment of candidates for the post of assistant professors on its official site. Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit uphesconline.org and apply.
Candidates can submit the application form till 27 March. The UPHESC written exam is going to be conducted from 26 May, 2021. Once candidates are shortlisted, a list of the qualifying candidates will be published who will then have to appear for an interview round.
Candidates need to pass the written exam and the interview to move ahead in the recruitment process. Document verification will be done during the interview round.
UPHESC is looking forward to recruiting assistant professors for as many as 47 different subjects. There are 2,002 vacant posts up for grabs.
Follow these steps to apply for UPHESC recruitment 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official site at uphesconline.org
Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that reads: ‘UPHESC assistant professor recruitment 2021’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Fill the form with all the required details and save the changes
Step 5: Go through the educational, and personal details before submitting the form
Step 6: Pay the application fee
Step 7: You will receive a successful submission message on the application window once you have submitted both the form and the fees.
The UP education recruitment board has also issued notifications for the recruitment of 15,508 candidates for the posts of TGT and PGT. Additionally, a different portal has been created for the application of headmaster vacancies by the UPHESC. There are 1,894 vacant posts of Principal in privately-aided Junior High Schools in the state.
