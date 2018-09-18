Upendra launches Uttama Prajakeeya Party, actor might contest 2019 General Elections from South Bangalore constituency

Actor Upendra, on Tuesday, was set to officially announce his second political party, Uttama Prajakeeya Party (UPP). Six months after he quit Karnataka Prajnavanta Janata Party (KPJP) which he claimed was 'started' by him, he is making a foray back into politics with UPP. Tuesday (18 September), the day of the unveiling of the new party also happens to be the actor's birthday.

His short political career till now already witnessed a controversy when he quit KPJP among claims that the party had been founded by D Mahesh Gowda who then announces that he was planning to remove Upendra from the party. However, before he was shown the door, Upendra left the party. Bangalore Mirror reported that Upendra had been accused of trying to be the sole face of the party.

The actor on Saturday tweeted the announcement of the new party. He said, “Leaders of democracy, To bring a complete change through “Prajaakeeya” a new manifesto based ART of Governance (Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency) we are officially launching “Uttama Prajaakeeya Party” (UPP) in my residence on 18-09-18 at 10.30 AM. Please join us. Upp.”

Leaders of democracy,

To bring a complete change through “Prajaakeeya”a new manifesto based ART of Governance (Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency) we are officially launching “Uttama Prajaakeeya Party” (UPP) in my residence on 18-09-18 at 10.30 AM.

Please join us. Upp — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) September 15, 2018

Regarding Upendra's new party, there are speculations that UPP will field candidates in the 2019 General Elections, and that Upendra might stand as a candidate from the Bangalore South constituency.

However, The News Minute reported that according to sources, Upendra has not given it a thought yet. “So far, we are still in the process of launching the party. We have not yet decided whether we will contest the Lok Sabha elections. We may do so if we find good candidates,” said Narendra Kumar, a former KPJP member who will be part of UPP.