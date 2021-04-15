UPCET 2021: Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test rescheduled to 15 June; submit applications by 10 May

The online application window will remain open till 10 May, as per the official notification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET).

The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 16 May, will now take place on 15 June.

Meanwhile, the online application window will remain open till 10 May, as per the official notification.

Interested candidates, who are seeking admission to first-year undergraduate courses, lateral entry to second-year undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes can register by visiting the NTA website: upcet.nta.nic.in.

The UPCET was earlier called Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE). This exam is held for admission to the professional courses offered by the government, government-aided institutions, and private-unaided institutions that are affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and few other state universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2021-22.

The notification read, "It is hereby informed that admission to Bachelor of Technology BioTechnology, B.Tech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, B. Tech (AG) offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Lucknow, will be done on the basis of JEE( Mains) score”.

“If any seats in these courses are vacant after JEE (Mains) counselling, they would be filled, on the basis of UPCET 2021 score. It is made clear that candidates in these streams through the UPCET 2021 shall be considered only after filling the seats in these streams with students of JEE (Main) Score,” the statement added.

Eligibility Criteria:

- For admission to BTech courses with UPCET score, a candidate must pass the intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics/Biology as compulsory subjects along with any one of the subject Chemistry/Bio-Technology/Biology/Technical Vocational subject

- For BTech in agriculture Engineering, a candidate must pass the intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent with Physics/Agricultural Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with any one of the subject Mathematics/Agricultural Maths subject

For more details and updates, candidates can visit https://upcet.nta.nic.in/.