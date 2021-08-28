UPCET 2021: Tentative counselling schedule released; check complete list here

The counselling dates for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 have been released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow

The counselling dates for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 have been released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. This year, the UPCET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 5 and 6 September and the admit cards will be issued on the official website https://aktu.ac.in/ in due course of time.

Moreover, the tentative counselling schedule has been released for all courses except for Masters in Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) and Master of Design (MDes).

The schedule was shared on their official Twitter handle by AKTU and was released by Vice-Chancellor Professor Vineet Kansal.

Below is the UPCET 2021 tentative counselling schedule:

Round 1:

- Registration, payment of fee and document uploading from 16 to 22 September

- Document verification (for fresh candidates) from 17 to 23 September

- Response to queries and document verification from 17 to 24 September

- Online filling and locking of choice from 19 to 24 September

- Seat Allotment for students on 25 September

- Online Willingness (Freeze or Float) from 26 to 28 September

- Payment of seat confirmation for candidates from 26 to 28 September

- Physical reporting of freeze candidates at institution from 29 September to 1 October

Round 2:

- Registration and payment of fee for fresh candidates from 29 September to 1 October

- Document Verification for fresh applicants from 30 September to 2 October till 3:00 pm

- Respond to queries or questions from 30 September to 3 October till 12:00 pm

- Document Verification from 30 September to 3 October

- Online choice filling and locking for students from 30 September to 4 October

- Seat Allotment on 5 October

- Online Willingness (Freeze or Float) from 6 to 7 October

- Payment of seat confirmation from 6 to 7 October

- Online Withdrawal from 6 to 7 October

- Physical reporting of freeze candidates at institution from 8 to 9 October

Round 3:

- Registration and payment of the fee for Fresh applicants from 8 to 11 October

- Document Verification (Fresh) from 9 to 12 October timing till 10:00 am

- Responding to queries or doubts from 9 to 12 October timing till 10:00 am

- Document Verification for candidates from 9 to 12 October timing till 4:00 pm

- Choice filling and locking online from 9 to 13 October

- Seat Allotment on 14 October

- Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) from 15 to 17 October

- Payment of seat confirmation from 15 to 17 October

- Online Withdrawal from 15 to 17 October

- Physical reporting of freeze candidates at institution from 18 to 20 October