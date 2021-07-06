UPCET 2021: Candidates applying on the last day are requested to fill the online application and also make payments by 11:50 pm today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) today, 6 July. Interested candidates, who have still not applied for the entrance examination for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses, can do so by visiting the official website.

Meanwhile, the correction window will open on 8 July and will close on 14 July. Interested applicants who want to make changes in the application form can do it during that time. Also, the revised date for the exam will be announced in due course of time by the NTA.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for UPCET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Search and click on UPCET 2021 link that is available on the home page

Step 3: After clicking on the link (UG/PG), a new page will open where interested applicants will have to enter their registration details

Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in the application form correctly and make the payment online

Step 5: After making payments and filling the form, click on submit and download the confirmation page

Step 6: Finally, candidates can keep a hard copy of the submitted form for further need or reference

Here’s the direct link:

Earlier, the last date to register online was 20 June but it got revised after the agency received extension requests from candidates due to difficulties experienced by them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants should note that the admissions process to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur for the academic year 2021-22 will be done on the basis of this examination.

The agency has advised candidates to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates and information regarding the examination.