The counselling process for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 BTech course has been started by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Candidates can lock their seats and fill their choices till 6 October at the official website at https://upcet.admissions.nic.in/.

Steps to lock preferred choices for UPCET 2021 BTech counselling:

― Visit the official website at https://upcet.admissions.nic.in/.

― Click on the link for the choice filling for BTech counselling that is given on the main page

― Sign in using your roll number and password

― Select your preferred colleges and choices from the list

― Click on the lock choices option and submit the preferred options

― Save and download a copy of the form for use in the future

Direct link: https://admissions.nic.in/UPCET/UPCETCouns/root/Home.aspx?enc=yVQCIiq12npg+pcvNJRdc7FQtAUYCZywtVyNxqpz+7QgDFuoMOTuCm/q/yzw6vGc

The first seat allotment list will be out on 7 October. Applicants who will be allotted seats in the first round of the UPCET 2021 BTech counselling process will have to submit their willingness for the seat (freeze/float the seat) and pay the confirmation fees as per the choice between 8 and 9 October.

Applicants who choose to freeze their seat will have to physically report to the allotted educational institute between 8 and 10 October to complete the formalities of the admission process.

The second round for the UPCET 2021 BTech counselling will open from 9 to 10 October, with the choice filling and locking option being held from 9 to 12 October. The result of the second round of the UPCET 2021 BTech course will be announced on 13 October.

The third round on UPCET 2021 BTech counselling will commence from 14 October.

The counselling process is open only to candidates who have successfully registered and paid the counselling fee for the UPCET 2021 BTech course. The registration process for the same was held from 25 September to 3 October.

Applicants had to register, make the fee payment for the counselling process and upload documents to be eligible for the counselling process. The process is being conducted by the AKTU for JEE Main qualified candidates.