UPCATET 2020: Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology entrance exam results out at upcatet.org

UPCATET is a state-level entrance test conducted for candidates to get admission in agricultural and science programmes

Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur has announced the results of Uttar Pradesh Combined Agricultural and Technology Entrance Examination (UPCATET) 2020 on its official website - upcatet.org.

The entrance exam was conducted between 18 and 20 August in an online mode.

According to the Times of India, candidates will have to download their merit list from the official website and bring a copy of it when they are asked to appear for the counselling round. The counselling is expected to commence from the last week of September.

The merit list will be released online and will include the name of the shortlisted candidates.

Those who clear the process will be offered admission to various state universities in the state including Banda University of Agriculture & Technology, Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Chandra Shekhar Azad University, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, reported Careers360.

Steps to check the UPCATET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - upcatetonline.org

Step 2: Click on the Download Result tab on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registration number/ roll number, mobile number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and other credentials to log in.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to check the result - http://result.upcatetonline.org/Result_Login.aspx