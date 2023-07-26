UPA refused to acknowledge Kargil Vijay Diwas for 5 years, their MPs believed Kargil was NDA's war, say Union minister
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said the UPA which is now trying to hide under the name I.N.D.I.A is the alliance that refused to acknowledge Kargil Vijay Diwas from 2004 to 2009, adding that their MPs believed that Kargil was NDA's war
“Today we celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas in which 527 soldiers sacrificed their lives while 1363 soldiers were wounded in the Kargil war. We observe Kargil Vijay Diwas to give a message to Pakistan about all their misadventure. Today we must understand that the UPA which is trying to hide under the name INDIA alliance is the party that refused to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas from 2004 to 2009,” said the minister.
He said that UPA MPs believed that Kargil was NDA’s war.
“They refused to acknowledge Kargil Vijay Diwas for five years. This is the party that questioned air strikes and surgical strikes done by Indian security forces… No matter how many names you change the political ideology will be the same…,” added Chandrasekhar.
The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India’s win over its neighbour.
With inputs from agencies
