UP witnessed riots under SP rule, seeing 'dangal' now, says Anurag Thakur
The minister attended the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh organised in Baraut in Baghpat district of the poll-bound state
Lucknow: Targeting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Saturday said there were "dange" (riots) in Uttar Pradesh under the SP rule whereas "dangal" (wrestling matches) are being organised now.
The minister attended the 'Sansad Khel Mahakumbh' organised in Baraut in Baghpat district of the poll-bound state.
Addressing the event, he said, "If we are giving the youth a chance to progress in sports, then what is the harm. Akhilesh Yadav complaining that these MPs organise 'Khel Mahakumbh'. Brother Akhilesh, you orchestrate riots and we organise 'dangal', so what is wrong in it."
"I know that the people of Baghpat do not know about riots, they believe in 'dangal' only. If a politician promotes sports, what can be better than this," he said.
Thakur is the BJP's co-incharge for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated for early next year.
In a tweet later, the minister said, "Akhilesh Yadav, the difference is that under SP rule there used to be riots in UP and now 'dangal' are being held."
अखिलेश यादव, फर्क बस इतना है कि…
सपा राज में यू॰पी॰ में दंगे होते थे, हमारे में दंगल… pic.twitter.com/cUCAq4UxH2
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 27, 2021
Talking to reporters at the sporting event, Thakur said BJP MPs have carried forward the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi because since the Olympics, the country now wants to promote sports and sportspersons.
