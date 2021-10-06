UP Violence Latest Updates: Rahul Gandhi said, 'Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they're being murdered, the name of a union minister & his son is coming up in this incident (Lakhimpur Kheri).'

"DMs of districts concerned have given us in writing that prohibitory orders are in place there and his visit could create problems. Therefore, he will not be allowed," Thakur said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur, a top police official said here. "The UP government has not yet given permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to Lakhimpur and has asked him not to come," Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur told PTI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being "systematically attacked" and there is "dictatorship" in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Earlier, he had hit out at Opposition leaders trying to make their way to Lakhimpur Kheri stating that they were indulging in 'political tourism' to gain brownie points, notwithstanding the cost law and order cost at which it comes.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh tried to justify UP government's steps to keep the victims' family from meeting opposition leaders.He said, "We're working to keep things under control and we will soon allow them (political leaders) to visit (Lakhimpur Kheri) but we're doing what's required at this moment. Yogi govt is committed to arrest the culprits and to take strict action against them."

Due to farmers protest, the traffic movement is slow from point of UP Gate, Ghazipur border at Delhi-UP border, commuters are advised to take alternate routes, says Delhi Traffic Police.

Internet has been shut in Sitapur, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested for trying to reach Lakhimpur. In Bahraich too the internet services were reportedly shut for a few hours this morning when the deceased farmer was being cremated. However, it was soon restored.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjit Channi at the party office in Delhi A 5-member delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh today pic.twitter.com/olpQmwHjCJ

The Congress Tuesday said its former president Rahul Gandhi will lead a five-member party delegation to Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, and asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the visit. Meanwhile, the state administration has made it clear that the Congress leader will not be allowed to come out of the Lucknow airport, like his party colleague Bhupesh Baghel, who tried the route yesterday.

Govt has denied permission to Rahul Gandhi. If he arrives in Lucknow, we'll request him at the airport not to visit Lakhimpur Kheri & Sitapur. SP & DM of Lakhimpur & Sitapur urged us to stop him from coming in wake of law & order situation: DK Thakur, Lucknow Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/FVcwm82Vlr

"Farmers are being mowed down by a jeep, they're being murdered, the name of a union minister & his son is coming up in this incident (Lakhimpur Kheri). Y'day, PM visited Lucknow but he didn't visit Lakhimpur Kheri. It's a systematic attack on farmers," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at a press conference in Delhi before leaving for Lucknow

Ashish Mishra denied the charges, said he was not in the car, and blamed the farmers for torching vehicles and thrashing other people to death, including the car’s driver and two BJP workers. A local journalist also died in the violence.

The farmers had claimed Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni, mowed down four cultivators with his SUV during an agitation on Sunday, igniting violent protests.

More than 48 hours after registering an FIR against MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son, the Uttar Pradesh Police might call him in for questioning today.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight people died and several others were injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year. Among them, four were farmers.

In a statement, the SKM alleged that the vehicles of the minister fatally mowed down peaceful protestors who were returning from their protest.

The SKM demanded the immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra and his accomplices.

It claimed that one of the protestors Gurvinder Singh (20) from Mukronya Nanpara died because of a bullet injury. The first post-mortem did not confirm this.

However, a repost-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS, BHU, PGI and a senior forensic doctor in Bahraich, under video recording and in the presence of SKM representatives.

SKM leader Tajinder Virk, who was grievously injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was operated upon with a neuro-surgery procedure after being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. He is reported to be out of danger now, the SKM said.

It condemned the detention of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni by the Uttar Pradesh government.

It has also condemned the attempts of the UP government to prevent people from Punjab to come to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The statement alleged that reports are coming that the UP Police prevented and harassed farmers from other places who wanted to attend the last rites of two youths from Bahraich district killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SKM has demanded that the UP government should stop its undemocratic behavior and not take away basic rights of citizens.