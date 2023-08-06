In a horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district, two boys were forced to drink urine and had chilli powder applied to their private parts over suspected thefts.

The two victims who were purportedly apprehended for theft are aged 10 and 15. Police officials have taken six accused into custody in relation to this incident.

In the viral video shared, one of the boy can be seen getting injection administered, with his hand restrained. The clip is said to been captured in the in Konkati Chowk area of Pathra Thana region.

After a viral video purportedly showing two minors in UP’s Siddharthnagar surfaced, ASP Siddhartha said, “A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court.”

The incident grabbed attention on Saturday when the video started circulating within WhatsApp groups managed by college students. A police constable, who was part of the same group, promptly notified higher-ranking officers. Subsequently, police team led by the cyber unit initiated an investigation into the matter.

In the video, a group of men can be heard using abusive language towards the boys and warning them of physical harm if they didn’t go through with it.