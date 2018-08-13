You are here:
UP Shia Waqf Board makes chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' on Independence Day mandatory at its properties, warns of 'strict action'

India Asian News International Aug 13, 2018 18:12:00 IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board has mandated reciting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan during the Independence Day programmes to be held on Waqf properties on 15 August.

File image of Syed Waseem Rizvi, the chairman of the Shia Waqf Board. News18

In an order issued on Saturday, Waqf board has also warned of "strict action" in case the directive is not complied with.

The Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi told ANI, "Shia Waqf Board has issued an order that on 15 August, it is necessary to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' after the national anthem in all programmes to be held on the properties of Waqf Board."

"Whoever does not follow this order, strict action will be taken against him," he added.

The country will celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day on 15 August with patriotic fervor, during which several programmes will be held across the nation.


