You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UP Shia Central Waqf Board says Indian Muslims face no threat from NRC, protests against its implementation are a 'conspiracy'

India Press Trust of India Dec 26, 2019 16:00:19 IST

  • Favouring implementation of the NRC, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday said Indian Muslims do not have any threat from it

  • The NRC was conducted in Assam to identify genuine Indian citizens living in the state since 24 March, 1971, or before, and also illegal Bangladeshi migrants

Lucknow: Favouring implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday said Indian Muslims do not have any threat from it.

UP Shia Central Waqf Board says Indian Muslims face no threat from NRC, protests against its implementation are a conspiracy

File image of a protest rally against CAB and NRC. PTI

"Hindustani Muslims do not have any threat from NRC. It should be implemented in the country. The real matter is of identification of intruders, who are real threat to the
country," UPSCWB Chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

"The intruders are vote bank for the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The Congress is making voter identity cards of intruders from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. If NRC is implemented their real face will come to the fore," he said. His statement comes amid raging protests across the country against the proposed implementation of NRC and controversial amendments to the citizenship law.

The NRC was conducted in Assam to identify genuine Indian citizens living in the state since 24 March, 1971, or before, and also illegal Bangladeshi migrants. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the state's final NRC published on 30 August.

Rizvi said while Hindus from other countries have come to India due to atrocities, Muslims have come for their "personal gains or for harming India".

Only Indian Muslims are Hindustani and rest are intruders and should leave the country, he asserted. Referring to the recent clashes during anti-CAA protests, he said these were part of a "conspiracy".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 16:00:19 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores