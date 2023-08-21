UP: Raped niece when minor, man violates, kills 3-yr-old same day he got bail

A UP court recently gave bail to a 20-year-old man accused of raping his minor niece in 2020, however, he went ahead and did something more gruesome the same day.

He allegedly snatched a 3-year-old girl from the lap of her mother when the duo was sleeping on a cot in the open and took her to a secluded place. The girl woke up and started screaming, so the accused allegedly threw her

repeatedly to the ground, killing her.

According to the police, the accused then raped the kid’s lifeless body.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 8 in Gorakhpur’s Parmeshwarpur village. The deceased girl’s mother realised her daughter was missing early morning around 3 AM.

The family, after having searched for the kid, lodged a police complaint.

Two days later, police found the dead body on an empty plot of land in the village.

The accused identified as Mithlesh alias Mithai, was caught after his sister-in-law, the mother of the niece he had raped in 2020, called the police and expressed fear that he might harm her daughter again.

Police followed the lead and tracked him to his sister’s house. Upon interrogation, Mithlesh reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police have recovered the clothes of the victim from the crime scene.

Manoj Kumar Awasthi, SP (City) (North) told media that they arrested Mithlesh and filed chargesheet with 72 hours of the crime.

Previous Incident

The case for which Mithlesh had been in jail for the past three years occurred on December 9, 2020.

A complaint in the matter was filed the next day by Mithlesh’s elder brother, who alleged that on December 9 his family was attending a wedding in the neighborhood.

He had asked Mithlesh to take his daughter home as she was not willing to stay at the party. But, when he returned, he could not find both Mithlesh and his daughter. After searching for some time, he found the daughter crying with clothes torn and running on a village road.

When asked, she had told that her uncle had raped her.

Mithlesh was arrested following the registration of FIR and since he was a minor when he committed the crime, he was kept in a juvenile home for two years before being shifted to jail.