The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application process deadline for admission to polytechnic courses or programmes to 15 July. Previously, the last date to apply online was 15 June.

Interested students, who have not yet registered themselves will now get an additional month to apply for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) (UPJEE) 2021. Candidates can visit the official website to register for JEECUP 2021 at jeecup.nic.in.

The UP JEECUP 2021 polytechnic entrance exam is likely to be held in the last week of August 2021, as per a Times Now report. This entrance exam will be conducted in 1,370 polytechnic institutions across the state. So far, at least 2.65 lakh interested candidates have submitted their applications for UP Polytechnic Admission 2021.

Here are the steps to apply for UP Polytechnic Admission 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Fill Application Form 2021’ for Engineering, Lateral Entry and Pharmacy.

Step 3: Click on the 'New Registration' link and complete the registration process for your preferred course

Step 4: Applicants will then have to log in using their application number and password.

Step 5: Fill the application form correctly and submit all the required documents

Step 6: After submission, pay the examination fee for UP Polytechnic Exam 2021.

Step 7: Applicants can take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

JEECUP 2021 candidates can read the UP Polytechnic Admission 2021 brochure to get more information on eligibility criteria and qualification.

Click here for the information brochure for JEECUP 2021

Through JEECUP 2021 scores, students will be able to take admissions in various government-aided and private colleges across the state.

The UPJEE test is conducted for admission to various engineering diploma, management and post diploma courses. The merit list is prepared on the basis of the marks scored in the entrance examination. Colleges will be allotted through online counselling for the academic session 2021-22.