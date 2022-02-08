UP Police tweets wood smugglers arrest in cinematic style, shares video from Pushpa: The Rise

In a short clip shared on UP Police's official Twitter handle, the department announced that it had arrested wood smugglers from Saharanpur district

The Uttar Pradesh police recently took to Twitter to make an announcement about a breakthrough arrest made by the department. However, UP police decided to release the statement in a total filmy style and used a reference from the Allu Arjun blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise.

In a short clip shared on UP Police's official Twitter handle, the department announced that it had arrested wood smugglers from Saharanpur district.

The 26-second clip begins with a scene from Pushpa: The Rise in which protagonist Allu Arjun can be seen uttering his famous dialogue “Pushpa Raj, mai jhukega nahi (I am Pushpa Raj, I will not surrender)”.

The next scene in the video shows a response from the law enforcement agencies. The response is given in an equally filmy manner and reads, “Police sun ke mamu samjha hai kya? UP police hai mai (Do you think you can fool the police? Do not forget that we are the Uttar Pradesh police)”.

Watch the video here:

Accompanied with dramatic music, these words from the UP Police are then followed by a clip which shows two forest mafias who have been arrested.

The clip also mentions that the Saharanpur Police seized 11050 kilograms of banned wood from the two smugglers. The price of the smuggled wood is said to be worth Rs 20 lakh approximately. The video was shared by a caption which read, “Maal milega aur Pushpa bhi (We will seize the smuggled goods and also capture Pushpa)”.

The tweet was posted with hashtags that read ‘Pushing Pushpa Behind Bars’, which indicated that the law enforcement agencies had successfully arrested wood smugglers and put them behind bars along with seizing smuggled wood from them.

For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise is a movie about a coolie who rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Telugu actor Allu Arjun essays the role of the protagonist named Pushpa Raj.

Since the movie is about wood smuggling, the UP police seized this opportunity to announce their successful arrest of wood smugglers in a cinematic manner. The brief clip was shared on 7 February and has gone viral on social media, gaining around 466k views and 28.8K likes on Twitter.

Internet users have lauded the police for their arrest and also appreciated their witty approach used to announce the news. A user wrote, “Good to see UP Police upholding law and order along with such a hilarious take on Pushpa: The Rise”, while another commented, “Congrats Sir, proud of you people”.

Most users thanked the law enforcement department for nabbing the smugglers and also found the entire announcement to be quite amusing.

Take a look at some more tweets:

U.P police को flower समझा है क्या fire है fire🔥🔥

U.P police जिन्दाबाद 🇮🇳🙏💐 — यशवर्धन मणि त्रिपाठी (@ManiYashvardhan) February 7, 2022

