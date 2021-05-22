This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 9,534 vacancies for the posts of sub inspector, platoon commander, and fire officer

The last date to fill the application form for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB). Previously, the deadline was 30 May, however, it has now been extended till 15 June. The board announced the news by sharing a notification on the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Eligible and interested candidates, who have not yet applied for the posts, can register online by visiting the website. This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 9,534 vacancies for the following posts:

- Sub Inspector (Male/ Female)

- Platoon Commander

- PAC & Fire Officer

The board has extended the deadline because applicants were facing difficulty in getting the certificate due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for UP Police Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website, http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘New user’ tab (top right-hand corner) following which an instruction page will open

Step 3: Before filling the form, candidates need to go through all the points mentioned; then click on the continue button

Step 4: Then the candidate needs to fill in all the details required for basic registration. After that proceed towards the detailed registration form

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents that have been mentioned

Step 6: Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 400 through online mode or by using a debit or credit card

Step 7: Confirm all details and submit. Save a copy and take a printout of the form for further use

Here’s the direct link: https://upprpbsie20.onlineapplicationform.org/UPPRPBR/

Selection Process: Applicants will be selected on the basis of the online written exam, PST, PET, and Medical Examination. Those who have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognized university can apply for the posts.

Candidates should note that the minimum age limit is 21 years while the maximum age should be 28 years.