This recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 9,534 posts out of which 9,027 vacancies are for UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Civil Police, 484 posts for Platoon Commander, and 23 are for PS and Officer

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has extended the last date for the UP SI recruitment 2021. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Previously, the deadline was 30 May, however, it has now been extended till 15 June due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis across the country.

This recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 9,534 posts out of which 9,027 vacancies are for UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Civil Police, 484 posts for Platoon Commander, and 23 are for PS and Officer.

Steps to follow to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘New user’ tab (top right-hand corner) following which an instruction page will open

Step 3: Candidate need to submit all necessary details and provide email ID and mobile number to register

Step 4: After registration, an OTP will be sent to verify the credentials. Following which, one has to enter the OTP, type the verification code, check the declaration, and submit

Step 5: Once done, a registration number will be displayed on the screen. This number and password would then be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 6: Use the registration number and password to log in and complete the application process correctly

Step 7: Submit all information and upload the required documents as mentioned

Step 8: Pay the fee after which a receipt would be sent to the registered mail ID

Step 9: Confirm and submit the application for final submission

Click here for the direct link

Selection Process

Applicants are selected on the basis of an online written exam, PST, PET, Final List, and Medical Exam. Candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of UP Police, uppbpb.gov.in, for the latest updates and information