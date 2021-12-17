UP Police SI recruitment 2021: Answer key out at uppbpb.gov.in; check direct link here

The applicants are allowed to raise objections (if any) against the answer key till 23 December up to 9.00 pm.

The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector exam 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) today, 17 December. Candidates can now check and download the answer key on the official website of UPPRPB - http://uppbpb.gov.in.

The applicants are allowed to raise objections (if any) against the answer key till 23 December up to 9.00 pm.

Steps to download UP Police SI/ASI answer key 2021:

Visit the official website of UPPRPB -http://uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link for the UP Police SI/ASI post

Login by entering in the login credentials and click on the submit button

The UP Police SI answer key 2021 will appear on the screen

Check and download the UP Police SI/ ASI answer key 2021

Take a printout of UP Police SI/ASI answer key 2021for future reference

Here’s the direct link to UP Police SI, ASI answer key 2021: https://upprpbmini.onlineregistrationform.org/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp

To raise objection against the answer key, applicants need to log in to the official website of UPPRPB by entering their credentials like registration number and date of birth. They will be able to check their answer key and question paper till 23 December only.

The UPPRPB conducted the UP Police SI and ASI exam 2021 on 4 and 5 December this year. The exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The applicants will be recruited by the UPPRPB for the posts on the basis of an online exam, followed by physical efficiency test (PET), medical test and document verification.

The UPPRPB is aiming to fill a total of 1,329 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 624 vacancies are for ASI (Clerk) posts. Moreover, 358 vacancies are reserved for ASI (Accounts) and 295 posts for Police SI (Confidential) as per the official notification.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.