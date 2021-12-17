UP Police SI recruitment 2021: Answer key out at uppbpb.gov.in; check direct link here
The applicants are allowed to raise objections (if any) against the answer key till 23 December up to 9.00 pm.
The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector exam 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) today, 17 December. Candidates can now check and download the answer key on the official website of UPPRPB - http://uppbpb.gov.in.
The applicants are allowed to raise objections (if any) against the answer key till 23 December up to 9.00 pm.
Steps to download UP Police SI/ASI answer key 2021:
- Visit the official website of UPPRPB -http://uppbpb.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the answer key link for the UP Police SI/ASI post
- Login by entering in the login credentials and click on the submit button
- The UP Police SI answer key 2021 will appear on the screen
- Check and download the UP Police SI/ ASI answer key 2021
- Take a printout of UP Police SI/ASI answer key 2021for future reference
Here’s the direct link to UP Police SI, ASI answer key 2021: https://upprpbmini.onlineregistrationform.org/ObjectionTrackerPortalWeb/loginPage.jsp
To raise objection against the answer key, applicants need to log in to the official website of UPPRPB by entering their credentials like registration number and date of birth. They will be able to check their answer key and question paper till 23 December only.
Check the official notice here.
The UPPRPB conducted the UP Police SI and ASI exam 2021 on 4 and 5 December this year. The exam was conducted in two shifts, from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.
The applicants will be recruited by the UPPRPB for the posts on the basis of an online exam, followed by physical efficiency test (PET), medical test and document verification.
The UPPRPB is aiming to fill a total of 1,329 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 624 vacancies are for ASI (Clerk) posts. Moreover, 358 vacancies are reserved for ASI (Accounts) and 295 posts for Police SI (Confidential) as per the official notification.
For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
also read
UPPRB extends last date to apply for SI Police and other posts by 30 May
The exam is scheduled to be conducted for 9,534 Sub Inspector and Equivalent (Civil Police, Platoon Commander, and FSSO (Fire Service Second Officer) posts
UPPRPB declares UP Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019: Visit uppbpb.gov.in to check your scores
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared UP Police Constable Additional Final Result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official site of UPPRPB: uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Recruitment 2021: Recruitment notification for 9,534 vacancies released; check details at uppbpb.gov.in
Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UP Police Recruitment 2021 from 1 April to 30 April. They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.