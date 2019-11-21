UP Police Result 2019: UPPRPB announces Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam results, check uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Result 2019| The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced results for the Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam on Wednesday, 20 November, 2019, on its official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

The exam was held on 16 November, 2018. Candidates who qualified can download their respective admit cards for document verification process and physical standard test (PST) also from the official website when released.

How to check the UP Police Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB – uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Recruitment process of direct recruitment October 2018'

Step 3: A PDF will names of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Candidates are advised to download or keep a printout of the result for future purpose

The date of the document verification process and physical standard test and other updates will be communicated soon. Candidates who will be appointed as UP Police Constable will draw salary between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 per month with grade pay amounting to Rs 2,000, noted News18.

