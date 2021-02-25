UP Police Recruitment 2021: Recruitment notification for 9,534 vacancies released; check details at uppbpb.gov.in

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UP Police Recruitment 2021 from 1 April to 30 April. They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/ Female), Platoon Commander/ Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) on its official website — uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UP Police Recruitment 2021 from 1 April to 30 April. They will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

According to the official notification, a total of 9,534 vacancies are available. Of these, 9027 are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 are for Platoon Commander and 23 are for Fire Service Second Officer Posts.

As per the notification, among the Sub Inspector vacancies, 3,613 are unreserved (UR), 902 are for EWS, 2,437 are for OBC, 1,895 are for SC and 180 are for ST candidates.

Furthermore, among the 484 Platoon Commander posts, 194 are for UR, 48 are for EWS, 131 are for OBC, 101 for SC and 10 are for ST candidates.

Finally, there are 10 UR posts, 2 EWS, 6 OBC and 5 SC in the Fire Service Second Officer vacancy.

According to earlier report by DNA, applicants must possess a graduation degree or equivalent from any recognised university to apply for the posts. The age limit for the UP Police SI recruitment is 21 to 28 years. Candidates can check eligibility details in the official notification.

The report added that the selection process will be conducted in three phases. These will include a CBT-based written examination, document verification and physical standard examination as well as physical ability test.

The notification has also mentioned that the exam will be of 400 marks and will include 100 mark sections on General Hindi, General Knowledge and Constitution, Numerical and Mental Ability as well as Mental Aptitude Test/Logical Exam. The exam will be of 2 hours duration.