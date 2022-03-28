UP Police propagates awareness against cybercrimes in Heropanti 2 style: Watch

According to the trailer, Tiger Shroff (Babloo) is a computer genius, who will chase a cybercriminal, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh state police has adopted a new technique to spread awareness among the general people and shared some utmost important information that people generally tend to overlook.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh State Police tweeted a short edited video from the trailer of Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. They urged people not to endure any kind of cybercrime and to report immediately using the Helpline number 1930/ UP 112. The edited texts in the clip include some witty responses to the dialogues in the trailer.

The trailer of Heropanti 2 was launched across the internet earlier this month. The movie is the sequel of the 2014 film Heropanti. The short promo of Tiger Shroff’s new movie has created much buzz on social media and gathered more than 6 crore views already.

According to the trailer, Tiger Shroff (Babloo) is a computer genius, who will chase a cybercriminal, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

https://twitter.com/Uppolice/status/1506892089539567618

The UP Police Department conveyed a strong message through the caption of the video that the cyber cell is always ready to handle the #Heropanti2 of the cybercriminals. However, the victims have been asked to positively inform the police using the Helpline number displayed in the clipping.

The 56-second-long video has earned over 45,000 views in a matter of time. Social media users have also applauded the efforts given by the UP Police department for propagating such a strong message in a unique way.

As most of the people are active on social media nowadays, this kind of awareness video can attract the eyes of many. Last month, the state police department shared a clip from the trailer of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, to announce the seizure of illegally smuggled wood worth lakhs.