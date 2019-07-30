UP Police issues lookout notice against former circle officer in connection to Azam Khan's Jauhar University case

Rampur: Police issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former Circle Officer Aale Hassan in connection with land encroachment cases related to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's Jauhar University.

Hassan was also the security-in-charge of Jauhar University post his retirement from the police force.

The LOC against Hassan was issued on Monday by the police, which has asked the director of the university to provide it documents related to the purchase of land for the campus.

Police had launched a probe on Saturday after a case was registered against Jauhar University security in-charge and Municipal Corporation chairman over alleged land acquisition case here on Saturday, the police said.

"Recently, a complaint was lodged after a house was allegedly demolished to acquire land. Taking cognizance of the complaint, a case was registered against the Municipal Corporation Chairman,

Jauhar University security in-charge and others who are involved in the case," Arun Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) told ANI.

He added: "As of now, identities of eight people are known. However, the identities of 20-25 people are yet to be ascertained in connection with the case. Based on the evidence, further action will be initiated."

In the last week, locals who had registered FIRs against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district met Governor Ram Naik and demanded action against Khan.

According to police, the total number of FIRs against Khan now stands at 26 in cases relating to land grab. The police said the complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.

According to the complaints, the farmers' lands were illegally occupied through unscrupulous means with the help of a former Circle Officer.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court on Thursday directed Khan to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, built on the Public Works Department (PWD) land, within 15 days.

He was also asked to pay a fine of over Rs 3 crore along with an additional penalty of around Rs 9 lakh to the PWD under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.