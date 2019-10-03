You are here:
UP Police Constable Result 2019: UPPRPB releases additional results for Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2019 on uppbpb.gov.in

India FP Staff Oct 03, 2019 12:34:10 IST

  • UPPRPB has released the additional results for Uttar Pradesh UP Police Constable Examination 2019

  • Selected candidates will have to appear for their Physical Standard Test and document verification

  • UPPRPB Police Constable Exam was held on 27 and 28 January 2019 across the various centers in the Uttar Pradesh

UP Police Constable Result 2019| Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released additional results for UP Police Constable Result 2019 on its official website – uppbpb.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for their Physical Standard Test (PST) and document verification (DV) according to the given schedule on 5 October 2019.

Representational Image. Wikimedia Commons

UPPRPB Police Constable Exam was held on 27 and 28 January 2019 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

How to download UP Police Constable Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Look into the 'Notice' section on the home page

Step 3: Click on the first option under the 'Notice' section

Step 4: A new window will open with other notifications

Step 5: Click on the second option to download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result or save a copy for future reference. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board was established on 2 December 2008.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 12:34:10 IST

