UP Police Constable Result 2019: UPPRPB releases additional results for Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2019 on uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2019| Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released additional results for UP Police Constable Result 2019 on its official website – uppbpb.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for their Physical Standard Test (PST) and document verification (DV) according to the given schedule on 5 October 2019.

UPPRPB Police Constable Exam was held on 27 and 28 January 2019 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

How to download UP Police Constable Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB – uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Look into the 'Notice' section on the home page

Step 3: Click on the first option under the 'Notice' section

Step 4: A new window will open with other notifications

Step 5: Click on the second option to download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result or save a copy for future reference. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board was established on 2 December 2008.