UP Police arrests Vikas Dubey's wife, elder son in Lucknow; accused of harbouring and colluding with gangster

Their arrests came hours after Vikas Dubey himself was arrested in Ujjain at the end of a week-long hunt.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested gangster Vikas Dubey's wife Richa and their elder son from Lucknow. Their arrests came hours after Vikas Dubey's arrest in Ujjain after a week-long hunt.

Richa and her son were arrested from the Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow, News18 reported. According to a Hindustan Times report, the two have been accused of harbouring the gangster and acting in connivance with him.

Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. "Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway," ANI had reported, quoting Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area

of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

His closest aide, Aman Dubey, was killed BY Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) yesterday. Aman, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. He was the third member of Vikas Dubey's gang to be killed in an encounter with the police.

With inputs from PTI