UP NEET Counselling 2018: UPDGME starts online registration on upneet.gov.in; merit list to be out on 25 June

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Research (DGMER), Uttar Pradesh has started the registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling 2018. Candidates who had cleared the NEET UG exam conducted in 2018 and met the cut-off, can apply for the counselling process on upneet.gov.in.

According to NDTV, while the final day to register on the online portal is 24 June, 2018, the provisional merit list will be declared on 25 June, 2018.

Students who are planning to apply to the state quota seats in medical and dental institutes across the state must possess the UP Domicile certificate. For applying to reservation quota, candidates would need to submit their high school marksheet and the original certificate, intermediate certificate and marksheet and certificate, original caste certificate and domicile certificate, Times Now reported.

Steps to register online for UP NEET Counselling 2018

-Log on to official website upneet.gov.in

-As a new window opens up, select course, feed in roll number, application number and captcha code.

-Login and finish the online registration process successfully.