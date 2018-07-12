UP NEET 2018: Uttar Pradesh DGME to start online registration for second round of counselling tomorrow

New Delhi: The office of Directorate General for Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh has brought out the schedule for second round of counselling for state NEET Counselling 2018. The registration process for the online NEET counselling in Uttar Pradesh will start from 13 July. Candidates can check out further details on updgme.in.

The merit list will be released online on 16 July and the document verification process will be held from 17 July to 21 July. After the procedure is done, candidates need to fill and lock choices.

If candidates fail to lock their choices, they will not be considered for the allotment process. The seat allotment result will be released between 26 July and 27 July.

According to NDTV, candidates who have already registered for the first round of counselling do not have to register again.

Candidates who had previously registered but could not deposit the fee can now participate in the second round after the deposition is done. The verification of documents is compulsory.

Candidates who had their documents verified in the first round, do not have to undergo the process again.

Candidates who were admitted to the BDS/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS programme in 2017 session have to bring a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the concerned college where the original documents are submitted.

Earlier on 25 June, 2018 the provincial merit list was released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, News18 reported.