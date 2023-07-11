UP police detained a man who allegedly threaten to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath calling the UP-112 helpline.

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra confirmed that the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.

Later, the police officials traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, where the accused Sanjay Kumar was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.

After further investigating the matter, police came to know that the 45-year old man was drunk when he made the call.

Police is interrogating Kumar for more details into the incident and have lodged a case against him.