UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education announces results; check scores at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 | The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education has declared the UP Madarsa Board result 2020 on 1 July on its official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Students who have appeared for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary)/ Alim (Senior Secondary)/ Kamil and Fazil examination 2020 can check their result by entering their roll number and other login credentials.

According to a report by The Times of India, the UP Madarsa Board Examinations 2020 were conducted from 19 February to 5 March. More than 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination.

A report by The Indian Express says that several students have been complaining of the website not working. This may be due to the heavy page load.

According to Careers 360, students can check the results on the following websites:

upmsp.edu.in

madarsa board.upsdc.gov.in

upmsp.org

upsdc.gov.in

Steps to check UP Madarsa Board Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the UP Madarsa Board official website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads - Annual Exam Result 2020

Step 3: Select the class from the drop down list (Alim, Fazil, Munshi, Maulvi, Kalim) and enter your roll number

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your UP Madarsa Board Result 2020 will open on your system.

Here's a direct link to check UP Madarsa Board Result 2020: https://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in/result_2020/OnlineResult_2020.aspx

According to NDTV, Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board 2019 results were announced on 1 May. The results were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Madarasa Board was set-up in 1996. A total of 14,677 Madarsas are functional at junior high school level while 4,536 are functional at a senior level across Uttar Pradesh.