UP Madarsa Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh madarsa board declares scores of 2019 exams; check madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

UP Madarsa Board Result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board Tuesday declared the results for the 2019 examination. The results are available on the official website – madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

This year, 5,746 candidates had registered for the Madarsa Board examination, which were conducted across 13 centres across the state.

Steps to check UP Madarsa Board examination 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Madarsa Board

Step 2: Select your class - Aliya, Alim, Kamil, and Fazil

Step 3: Enter your ten-digit roll number and hit on''submit'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result or take a print out of the same for future reference

The assessment of answer scripts of the board examination of the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad was completed on 30 March, News18 Hindi reported.

