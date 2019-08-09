UP JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019 released: Candidates can visit jeecup.nic.in to check their names for admission to polytechnic colleges

UP JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019 released | The second allotment list for Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was released today (Friday, 9 August). Candidates who have been waiting for the second allotment list can check and download it from the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The allotment list includes the roll number, name, programme code and name. The first allotment list of 2019 was released on 5 August, 2019. Candidates who did not make it to the first list can check their name in the second allotment list.

JEECUP will release a a total of three allotment lists for admission to polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The third allotment list for JEECUP 2019 will be released on 14 August, 2019.

How to check the JEECUP 2019 second Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the official website (jeecup.nic.in)

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click the link which says ‘2nd round allotment7 of direct admission’. The link will redirect to a new page.

Step 3: Press control and F key. Enter roll number or name to find it in the list

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference

Those shortlisted in the second allotment list will have to report to the allotted centre from 9 August, 2019 to 11 August, 2019, reports said.