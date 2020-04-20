UP JEE Polytechnic 2020 application form submission date extended till 11 May; candidates can apply on jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the UPJEE 2020 (polytechnic) application form submission date to 11 May. The notification has been released on its official website.

Earlier, the last date for submission of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2020 was 20 April. The decision to extend the dates has been taken keeping in mind the coronavirus lockdown. The UP JEE 2020 entrance examination is scheduled for 14 and 15 June.

“The last date to fill the application form for the examination for admission to various engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses for the COVID-19 epidemic-view session 2020-21 has been extended till 11 May, 2020,” read the notification.

Candidates can make modifications in their application forms between May 12 and May 15. The entrance examination for Group A, E1 and E2 will be conducted offline only. Rest of the exams will be held in online mode in selected districts.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeecup.nic.in - and fill the UP JEE 2020 polytechnic form

Step 2: Enter all the required details

Step 3: Make fee payment

Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature

Step 5: Cross check all the details and click on submit

Step 6: Download the form and send a hard copy to the UP JEE Polytechnic Council

All candidates should check the eligibility criteria before filling up the form.

