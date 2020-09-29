UP ITI Merit List 2020: First allotment result for NCVT, SCVT released at scvtup.in
Candidates should report in ITI for admission by 5 October 2020.
Vyavasayik Pareeksha Parishad (VPP), Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has on Tuesday released the allotment result of first round in ITI courses in government aided institutions and private unaided institutions.
Candidates who have applied for admission in UP ITI 2020 can check their names in the merit list on the official website: www.scvtup.in.
According to a report in The Times of India, successful candidates will be allotted trade of their choices as per the UPI Merit list.
They will have to carry documents including NCVT MIS Portal allow list, SCVT portal allow list, copy of the exam, attendance form and admit card.
In case of private institutions, candidates will be required to have a forwarding letter from Joint Director (Training/ Education) through the principal of National Industrial Institute.
The admission is being held by State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). The UP ITI has 12 seats reserved for women.
This year, SCVT will be providing admission to candidates on the basis of the marks obtained by them in their Class 12. No admission test was conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
Step 1: Log on to Vyavasayik Pareeksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh official website: scvtup.in.
Step 2: Go to the Notice board section on the homepage
Step 3: Tap on result link at the end of the page.
Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you have to enter your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on your webpage. Check and take a print out.
Here is the direct link to check the merit list
