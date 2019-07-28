UP ITI Counselling 2019: Result of first round of allotment for Uttar Pradesh Industrial Training Institutes released; check at www.scvtup.in

UP ITI Counselling 2019 | Result of first round of allotment for Uttar Pradesh Industrial Training Institutes has been released on the official website — www.scvtup.in.

The ITI allotment list has been released separately for government institutes and for private ITI institutes. The last date to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission process is 5 August. After the admissions based on the first list are completed, the second round of counselling will begin.

How to check UP ITI Allotment Result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT): www.scvtup.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Allotment Result' link. There are separate links for government institutes and private institutes. Click on the required link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and view your allotment status

Candidates must download their allotment letter and report to the allotted institute to complete the admission process. The seats have been allotted to candidates on the basis of their scores and ranks in entrance examination. Through the ITI counselling process more than four lakh seats would be filled in 310 government ITIs and 2,515 Private ITIs, NDTV reported.