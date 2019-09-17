You are here:
UP 'honour killing': Congress slams state govt over Dalit youth being burned alive, says social fabric under attack

India FP Staff Sep 17, 2019 19:32:43 IST

  • Abhishekh, the Dalit youth, was burned alive in Hardoi district allegedly over his relationship with a woman from another caste.

  • Surjewala attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for attacking the states social fabric to achieve political objectives

  • An FIR has been filed against five people, including two family members and two neighbours of the girl

A day after a 20-year-old Dalit was burned alive in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi in an alleged honour killing, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at the BJP government.

Abhishekh, the Dalit youth, was burned alive in Hardoi district allegedly over his relationship with a woman from another caste.

File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. ANI

In a tweet written in Hindi, Surjewala attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for attacking the states “social fabric to achieve political objectives”. "Under the BJP rule, another Dalit has been burnt alive - inhuman and shameful. In Uttar Pradesh, neither women are safe, nor Dalits and backwards classes," he said, alleging that the ruling dispensation is silent.

The incident occurred in Hardoi’s Bhadesa area on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi told PTI Abhishekh was stopped by some individuals and taken to a house when he was returning home after arranging Rs 25,000 for the treatment of his ailing mother.

Abishekh was taken hostage, beaten and then set ablaze, Priyadarshi said. Locals rushed Abhishekh to a hospital on hearing his cries. Abhishekh was later referred to a Lucknow hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way. Abishekh's relatives said his mother passed away after the incident due to shock.

An FIR has been filed against five people, including two family members and two neighbours of the girl, Priyadarshi said, adding that an investigation is on.

- With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 19:32:43 IST

