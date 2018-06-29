Football world cup 2018

UP hawker lynched in Tripura on suspicion of being child-lifter; victim and three others sought refuge in military camp

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 10:16:43 IST

Agartala: A hawker from Uttar Pradesh was lynched and two others injured on Thursday after a mob in Tripura attacked them on suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

The incident took place at Murabari in West Tripura district, about 30 kilometres from Agartala.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The three hawkers, all from outside the state, had come to Murabari around 9.30 am. They had come for trade purposes, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Smriti Ranjan Das said.

They had hired a vehicle from Bitterban, an urban slum, and when they reached the area, people suspecting them to be child lifters started beating them up, the AIG said.

"The hawkers along with their driver sought refuge in a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camp in the area. However, nearly a thousand agitated people chased them and entered the camp, and lynched one of the hawkers," Das said.

TSR jawans fired two rounds in the air and four tear gas shells to disperse the mob, he said.

One of the hawkers died and four people — the other two hawkers, the hired car's driver, and a police constable — were injured in the incident, Das said.

The injured police constable was identified as Sumit Sanyal.

The person killed in the incident was a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The two other hawkers, from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and the car's driver have been admitted to the GB Pant Hospital, they said.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) KV Sreejesh, DIG Arindam Nath and other officials visited the spot.

Following the incident, Tripura Director General of Police AK Shukla issued a notification stating that the text message service of all cell phone service providers and internet data services have been suspended in the district for the next 48 hours to prevent rumour mongering.

"It has been noticed that SMS, WhatsApp and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are being widely used for transmission of fake images and videos as well as text messages which have potential to incite violence in the state at a larger rate," the DGP said in the notification.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 10:16 AM

