Over 58,000 vacancies have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh government for recruitment in Uttar Pradesh Government Panchayat Raj Department. The vacancies are for the posts of panchayat assistant and accountant-cum-data entry operator.

The application form for these vacancies can be downloaded from the direct link here of the government order.

The state government is developing its 58,189 gram panchayat offices in the state. For establishing the panchayat offices, the government will be spending Rs 1.75 lakh each. The recruitment of panchayat assistant and accountant-cum-data entry operator is being conducted for the smooth operation at these offices.

The monthly salary for both these posts will be Rs 6,000. For the selection process, there will be a written exam and an interview.

UP Gram Panchayat recruitment aspirants should fill the application form available in the official government order to apply for accountant-cum-data entry operator and panchayat assistant vacancies.

Within 15 days of the recruitment announcement, the aspirants should submit the application forms to the office of the District Panchayat Raj Officer.

The Panchayati Raj minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said that preference will be given to those candidates who have lost a family member due to COVID-19 . Speaking about the reservation policy, Chaudhary said that if a seat has been reserved for a woman candidate or a candidate from the SC/OBC category during the panchayat election, then the candidates hired for the panchayat will be from the same category.