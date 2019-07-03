UP govt initiates action against 600 corrupt officers, gives early retirement to 200; move aimed at aligning with 'zero tolerance' policy

Lucknow: Acting strictly on the policy of 'zero tolerance', the UP Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday warned over 400 corrupt officials of severe punishment and decided to give early retirement to around 200 employees.

According to government officials, the state government has asked 200 officials to take voluntary retirement as they were found guilty in corruption cases. At the same time, more than 400 corrupt officers and employees have been warned of severe punishments.

On 20 June, Adityanath had reviewed the work of Secretariat Administration department at Lok Bhawan and said that there was no place for corrupt officers and staff in the Government.

He had said that corrupt officers could be shown the door by giving them compulsory retirement.

The Chief Minister had directed the officials to prepare a list of corrupt officers and advised firm action against them.

