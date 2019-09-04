UP government should honour Mirzapur journalist for exposing poor quality of food in mid-day meal, says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led UP government should honour the journalist who exposed the poor quality of food in mid-day meal.

"The state government should honour the journalist for his coverage on the quality of food given to students under the mid-day meal scheme", Tiwari told ANI. The BJP leader also said that his party will never protect those who have done something wrong.

"The Uttar Pradesh government will take action against the officers responsible for the poor quality of food. BJP will never protect someone who has done something wrong", Tiwari added. While the district authorities have also initiated an inquiry into the poor quality food in mid-day meal, a case was also registered against the journalist who made a video of the incident.

On 22 August, children in a primary school in Hinauta village were served 'chapatis' and salt instead of vegetable or pulses along with milk and fruits for their lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme. Under the flagship nutrition scheme, the students are to be served pulses, rice, chapatis, vegetables along with fruit and milk on certain days, to ensure necessary nutrition.