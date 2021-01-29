UP DELED semester results 2018 declared at btcexam.in; here's how to check score

The Diploma in Elementary Education is offered by the state’s Exam Regulatory Authority in the form of a two-year programme. Anyone who wishes to teach in any government aided or private college in Uttar Pradesh has to complete the course

The semester results of Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DELED) have been released by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh online. Candidates who had appeared in the semester exams for the diploma programme are advised to visit btcexam.in and check their results.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the results have been announced for candidates in the first, second and fourth semesters. Anyone who wishes to teach in any government aided or private college in the state of Uttar Pradesh has to qualify the professional course.

The Diploma in Elementary Education is offered by the state’s Exam Regulatory Authority in the form of a two-year programme. After holding the diploma, candidates will be able to teach class 1 to 8 in private and government aided schools.

Follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at btcexam.in

Step 2: find the link that reads: ‘semester wise result link’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number, date of birth and the correct captcha in the given spaces

Step 5: Once you click on ‘Search’, you will be taken to a new page

Step 6: Your UP DELED 2018 semester result will appear on the screen

Step 7: View, download and take a print out of the document for future use

Here is the direct link to download the UP DELED 2018 semester result (http://btcexam.in/Reports/Searchmarksheet.aspx?STAT=D18AL).

The Times of India reported that UP DELED was previously known as UP BTC and the examination and evaluation of potential primary and elementary teachers is done throughout the course of four semesters. Candidates are admitted into colleges for the diploma course on the basis of a merit list compiled by the Uttar Pradesh education board. This list is prepared by taking the marks of the candidates in Class 10 and Class 12, along with graduation into account.